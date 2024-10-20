Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $120.21 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

