Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

