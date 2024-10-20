Petix & Botte Co Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 808,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,962. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.