Petix & Botte Co Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VBR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.05. 429,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,848. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $205.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.