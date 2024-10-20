PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

