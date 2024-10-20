Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.0 %

PNR stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

