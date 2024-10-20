Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.93.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

PNR stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

