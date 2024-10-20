PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 343,687 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

