Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.08 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $109.08 million and $382,599.71 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,061,210 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

