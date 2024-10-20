Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $43.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

ORKA opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.89. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.