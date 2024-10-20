Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day moving average is $224.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

