Ordinals Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $801.65 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Ordinals has a market cap of $801.65 million and $87.15 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.17 or 0.00055122 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.04577897 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $57,109,267.93 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

