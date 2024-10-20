Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lessened by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,869,816,000 after acquiring an additional 296,866 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oracle by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,318,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,033,430,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $174.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

