Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.69. 5,001,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

