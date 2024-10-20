Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,471 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $215,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $90.09.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

