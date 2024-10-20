On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 187 at Canaccord Genuity Group

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.70. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,717.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

