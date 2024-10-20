On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 187 at Canaccord Genuity Group

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.70. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,717.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.
