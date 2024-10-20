Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.