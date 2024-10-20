Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMC. UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

