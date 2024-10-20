Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 811177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after buying an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

