Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$98.45 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$83.00 and a 1-year high of C$122.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$101.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

