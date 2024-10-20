Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE OLY opened at C$98.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$101.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$83.00 and a 1 year high of C$122.35.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

