OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 18,052 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 433,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 14.8% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 39,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 141,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 55.2% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intel Stock Up 1.5 %
Intel stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.77. 39,971,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,832,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Intel Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
