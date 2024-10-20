OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $87,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 716,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 132,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

