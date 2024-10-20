OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

