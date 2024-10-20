OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,086 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $494.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

