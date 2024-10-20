OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

