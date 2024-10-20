OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.