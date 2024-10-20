OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 3,214 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

IVOO stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

