OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.13% of CarMax worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,230,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,479,000 after acquiring an additional 288,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,343,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,987 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.6 %

KMX opened at $74.70 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. CarMax’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

