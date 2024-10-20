OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 938 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Equifax worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

EFX opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.00. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

