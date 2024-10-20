OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
OFS Credit Price Performance
Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.
OFS Credit Company Profile
