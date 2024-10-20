NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.68 and traded as high as $47.09. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 17,642 shares.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000.

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.