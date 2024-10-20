NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.68 and traded as high as $47.09. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 17,642 shares.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
