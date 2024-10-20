Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $60.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

