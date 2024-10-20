Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Performance

NMR stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

