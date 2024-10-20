Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Nikon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

