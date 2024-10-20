NFT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,184.51 or 0.99937403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00064256 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.