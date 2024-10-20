New Perspectives Inc Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Autodesk makes up 0.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $292.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
