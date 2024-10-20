New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 279 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,929,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 541,800 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

