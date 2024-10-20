New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 45,016 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. New Century Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 1,043,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after acquiring an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 515,299 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 83.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 411,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.