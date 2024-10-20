New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $928,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $352,000.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

