New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $641,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

