New Century Financial Group LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

