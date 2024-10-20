New Century Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJH opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

