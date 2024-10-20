New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 3,912 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after buying an additional 1,456,957 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $46,012,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,772,000 after purchasing an additional 284,359 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 278,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 235,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

