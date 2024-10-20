New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

