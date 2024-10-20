NetMind Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.98 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $86.53 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,788,331 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.29582525 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,151,590.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

