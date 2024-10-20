NetMind Token (NMT) Price Reaches $2.30 on Top Exchanges

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00003366 BTC on exchanges. NetMind Token has a market cap of $93.63 million and $4.56 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00250575 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,788,339 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.36969732 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,836,748.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.