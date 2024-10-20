Net Worth Advisory Group Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CRH by 36,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CRH by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $94.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

