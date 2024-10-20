Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $2.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $225.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average is $204.54. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

