Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 8,696 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Onsemi by 35.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.49 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

